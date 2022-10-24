See SA’s only Pagani Huayra, and much more, at the Killarney Motor Show

The Killarney Motor Show, which takes place this Sunday, October 30, promises to provide plenty of entertainment for any kind of petrolhead. In addition to the usual new car and bike displays, attendees can look forward to race cars and bikes, hundreds of customised cars, as well as drifting, spinning and breath-taking stunts. There’s even a fun fair to keep the kids entertained.

But the star of the show, according to organisers, will undoubtedly be this, the country’s only Pagani Huayra, and one of just 100 in existence. This hypercar is powered by a 6.0-litre, twin turbo V12, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, and it’s good for 537kW and 1000Nm. And because its body and chassis are moulded almost entirely from carbon fibre, it barely weighs more than a compact hatchback. Thanks to its paltry kerb weight of 1 280kg, the Huayra will run from 100km/h in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 337km/h. The vehicle will be displayed by Supercar Cellar Storage, in a cordoned-off area in the Joubert Pits

Moving back to cars from the real world, the new car dealers will have their own dedicated test drive circuit at the show, offering test drives on the latest models all day. “This is arguably the most evocative show of its kind in the Western Cape, bringing together as it does the exquisite craftsmanship of the cars and motorcycles of the past, the sleek automotive offerings of the early 21st century and the unlimited ways they can be customised to reflect their owners' personality in the Show ‘n Shine and Stance section, as well as a glimpse into the future of motoring and a Sound-Off competition,” show organisers said. “In addition to the static displays, there are numerous interactive displays ranging from test drives, passenger rides in drift cars, on “Mad Max” type vehicles, E36 Cup, Karting for hire, 4x4 activities, spinning, aerial displays a kiddies fun fair, (non-compulsory) snake shows, live music all day and lots more.”

What’s more, organisers say there will be plenty of vendors around too, offering just about anything you can think of for your car, and your tummy. Tickets cost R100 for adults and R40 for scholars under 16, while children under 12 enter for free. You can pay at the gate or book at Computicket. IOL Motoring