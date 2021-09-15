Semi-autonomous tech leads to less attentive drivers, study says

According to a new study, based on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology data, drivers tend to look at things non-related to driving more often and for longer periods of time when Autopilot is activated.

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla's Autopilot results in a noticeable decrease in driver attention when activated, a new report has found.

"The model replicates the observed glance pattern across drivers. The model's components show that off-road glances were longer with Autopilot active than without and that their frequency characteristics changed," the study indicated.

"Driving-related off-road glances were less frequent with Autopilot active than in manual driving, while non-driving related glances to the down/centre-stack areas were the most frequent and the longest (22 percent of the glances exceeded 2 s)," it added.

The model is based on glance data from 290 human initiated Autopilot disengagement epochs.