Semiconductor shortage puts brakes global car production

INTERNATIONAL - Ford has joined Nissan, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota in curtailing vehicle production amid a global semiconductor shortage, delaying the production of some vehicles.

The widening global shortage of semiconductors for vehicle parts has forced major car companies to "halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from pandemic-related factory shutdowns," reports ABC News.

Ford will idle its plant in Kentucky for a week. Nissan has said it will reduce production at one of its plants in Japan, which makes the Note, a car not sold in the US.

Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, and Toyota also have reported problems with semiconductor supply chains, with Fiat Chrysler temporarily shuttering factories in Canada and Mexico.

The motor industry is using more semiconductors than ever before in new vehicles with electronic features such as Bluetooth connectivity and driver assist, navigation and hybrid electric systems.