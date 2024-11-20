Seven new Renault models planned for South Africa in 2025, including third-gen Duster

Renault South Africa has a busy year coming up, if all goes according to plan. The French brand, imported to South Africa by retail giant Motus, is set to kick off 2025 with the launch of the all-new, third-generation Duster SUV around March.

It will be followed in the third quarter with the planned introduction of the facelifted Clio, while the updated Captur compact SUV is expected to arrive during the fourth quarter. Facelifted Renault Clio. Picture: Supplied The last quarter of 2025 should also see the introduction of the ‘phase two’ Triber and Kiger models from India, while the Arkana SUV and new Trafic panel van are also pencilled in for late 2025, and the Symbioz SUV is currently scheduled for the first half of 2026. The Captur is also set for a significant update. Picture: Supplied These timelines are, of course, subject to change. For many years Renault intended to launch the Oroch compact bakkie in South Africa, but those plans were recently canned due to pricing challenges. However, with Renault working on a new-generation compact bakkie for South America, which could also have a Nissan counterpart, Renault’s local bakkie ambitions could certainly resurface at some point.

The third-generation Renault Duster. Picture: Supplied However, Renault SA’s headline launch for 2025 is the new Duster. As before the SUV will be sourced from Dacia in Romania. The importer is remaining tight-lipped about the local Duster details, but indications are that it will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbopetrol mild hybrid powertrain with a system output of 96kW. Sadly, the 1.5-litre diesel, much loved in the current line-up, is set to fall away. The Arkana could finally be on course for SA. Picture: Supplied The Arkana, a compact SUV with a coupe-inspired sloping roof, and the facelifted Captur could also turn up in hybrid form, given that these two models have already been showcased on local shores sporting petrol-electric drivetrains. The new Kiger and Triber have yet to be revealed internationally. Picture: Renault SA Not much is known about the ‘phase two’ Kiger and Triber models, as their international reveal is only scheduled to take place in India in April 2025. However, it’s likely that the updates will be comprehensive as Renault India announced earlier this year that these two affordable models were due for a complete renewal before 2027.