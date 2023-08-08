Smaller Land Rover Defender Sport on the cards as Evoque sibling: Report

In April this year Land Rover announced that its sub-brands Defender, Discovery and Range Rover would become brands in their own right. Not only will this make the model names less clunky - Land Rover Range Rover Velar is quite a mouthful after all - but it will also allow the three nameplates to expand while doing what they do best.

Range Rover and Discovery are already model families in their own right, but soon we could see the Defender range multiplying to include a smaller model. JLR boss Adrian Mardell has already confirmed during an investor conference recently that the upcoming EMA electric vehicle platform, which will underpin the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport replacements, will also spawn a Defender variant. And now Autocar has shed some light on this model, revealing that it could hit showrooms by around 2027, wearing Defender Sport branding.

It’s set to be similar in size to the next Evoque, with a likely length of around 4.6 metres, Autocar reports, and it will also be battery powered. But JLR will have to pull out the stops to ensure that its baby Defender is competent off-road, as sharing an architecture with the Evoque could lead people to label it as soft. While the details are still very much under wraps, the company’s marketing director Anthony Bradbury told Autocar that the Defender brand will continue to embrace the “explorer” spirit that’s existed ever since the original.