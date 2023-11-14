Smallest Jeep gets petrol hybrid option but SA’s dodgy fuel means it can’t come here

The Jeep Avenger, first announced as a fully electric compact SUV for Europe last year, is now available in mild hybrid format across that region. However, while this more sensible variant could be a good fit for South Africa, Stellantis says our fuel standards preclude it from local introduction.

Stellantis SA corporate communications head Deidre du Plessis said the hybrid model was only available to markets using the latest EU6 fuel standards. South Africa currently only legislates Euro 2 fuels. While non-hybrid internal combustion versions of the Avenger have also been announced for a handful of European markets, this is also not currently on the radar for SA at the time being, Du Plessis said.

“At this stage the Avenger is not planned to be introduced onto our local market in the short term.” The new mild hybrid model is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Miller Cycle turbopetrol engine, rated at 74kW, and pairing with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which houses a 21kW electric motor and inverter. Stellantis says that in urban settings the Avenger e-Hybrid could theoretically operate in electric mode more than 50% of the time.

Overall, the carmaker says owners can expect 15% lower fuel consumption than in an equivalent internal combustion version. Jeep’s European brand boss Eric Laforge said: “The new Avenger e-Hybrid represents another step towards electrification as an eco-friendly vehicle, intentionally crafted to provide an inclusive choice to a wide spectrum of customers, those who are looking for capability, style, state-of-the-art technology and comfort in compact dimensions.” Of course, the new e-Hybrid model joins the existing fully-electric Jeep Avenger which was introduced to Europe late last year and which won the continent’s official Car of the Year competition earlier this year.