Sold out: Nissan Terra SUV no longer available in South Africa

Johannesburg - As quickly as it arrived, the Nissan Terra SUV has disappeared from the local market. Although Nissan never officially announced the Fortuner rival to local media, specifications and prices for the local model range appeared on the website of vehicle information specialist Duoporta early last week, and we ran with it.

Since then, however, Nissan SA has reached out to us, essentially confirming that the Terra was in fact a limited offering and that it was sold out and no longer available to consumers. “As an organisation, Nissan is continuously evaluating its product range to ensure we are meeting the needs of the markets and customers we serve. As part of this ongoing process, Terra availability was limited in South Africa and we can now confirm all remaining vehicles have since been allocated to customers,” Nissan said. We then asked Nissan if there were any plans to bring in more Terra stock at a later date, to which the company replied: “Currently there are no commitments to make additional stock available to the South African market.

“Nissan will continue bringing its best products and technologies to South Africa including the locally produced NP200 and Navara pickups, which represent six decades of our light commercial vehicle heritage,” the spokesperson added. The company did not make it clear exactly why the Terra was a limited introduction. For the record, the Nissan Terra was available in three specification grades - XE, SE and LE - with pricing ranging from R596 900 to R853 900.

