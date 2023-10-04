The luxurious Toyota Crown has finally morphed into a global vehicle, with a sleek crossover version of the new generation model now hitting export markets. Toyota South Africa also wanted in on the action, but thanks to limited production and strong global demand, potential buyers will have to wait a little longer.

At its SOMI event in January this year Toyota SA confirmed that a limited number of Crown crossovers would reach our shores this year, but thus far the car has not featured in any marketing campaigns and is not listed on the company’s website. However, the Duoporta website recently confirmed a local price tag of R918 900 for the single Crown model that’s available locally, and delving into some Naamsa sales stats reveals that a very limited number of cars have actually been trickling in since April this year. Just nine units have been sold in the six months since it was officially listed on the sales charts, and last month saw just one car leaving the showroom floor.

After reaching out to Toyota SA, a spokesperson confirmed that the Crown allocation for 2023 had already been sold out, but that the company was aiming to secure a healthier volume of cars in 2024. As with the 2023 allocation, if you could call it that, the Crown will continue to be sold as a single model derivative, called the 2.5 Hybrid E-Four, and its price tag could remain the same unless there are any currency shocks, Toyota SA said. As a reminder the Crown is sold with an all-wheel drive hybrid system that pairs a 137kW 2.5-litre normally aspirated engine to an electric motor for a total system output of 176kW. A 2.4-litre turbo hybrid powertrain is offered in some overseas markets.