South Africa’s 30 best-selling cars and SUVs in March 2022

Johannesburg - In spite of all the challenges currently faced, March was a really good month for the South African new vehicle market. The total market hit 50 607 units, the highest monthly total since October 2019, and while light commercial vehicle sales actually fell by 2.7% versus the same month last year, the passenger car market grew by an impressive 27.0% year-on-year.

A resurgent rental car industry gave car sales a welcome boost in March, accounting for 11.0% of all units sold. Last month also saw the Toyota Corolla Cross surge to the top of the passenger car sales charts with an impressive volume of 2384, helping Toyota to achieve a record sales figure of 15 008 units overall. As you’d expect the Volkswagen Polos also enjoyed a strong month, with the Vivo accounting for 2117 sales and the new Polo finding 1430 homes.

Below is a list of the 30 best-selling passenger cars. Click here to see the best-selling bakkies. Top 30 PASSENGER CARS: MARCH 2022 1. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2384 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2117 3. Volkswagen Polo - 1430 4. Toyota Starlet - 1243 5. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1196 6. Suzuki Swift - 1118 7. Toyota Fortuner - 1082 8. Ford EcoSport - 866 9. Renault Kwid - 848 10. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 829 11. Haval Jolion - 798 12. Hyundai Venue - 780 13. Hyundai Atos - 763 14. Renault Kiger - 718 15. Volkswagen T-Cross - 702 16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 663 17. Kia Picanto - 656 18. Renault Triber - 652 19. Nissan Magnite - 637 20. Suzuki S-Presso - 558 21. Toyota Corolla Quest - 527 22. Hyundai Grand i10 - 508 23. Hyundai i20 - 508 24. Toyota Agya - 487 25. Suzuki Jimny - 440 26. Hyundai Tucson - 379 27. Kia Rio - 364 28. Toyota Rumion - 348 29. BMW X3 - 313 30. Haval H6 - 290 It’s clear that hatchbacks, always the traditional market favourite, are quickly giving way to crossovers and SUVs. 2021 was the first year ever that these high-riders overtook five-door hatchbacks in terms of outright volume, albeit narrowly, but that gap is certain to grow exponentially in 2022. In fact 16 of the 30 best-selling vehicles in March could be classified as SUVs or crossovers, if you include borderline contenders like the Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid.

Yet despite the shift towards SUVs, affordable cars remain the driving force behind the market as inflation continues to bite. In fact, 25 of the 30 top-selling passenger vehicle ranges in March boast a starting price of under R350 000. However automotive business council Naamsa cautions that inflation risks, including record fuel prices, as well as low economic growth and a rising interest rate cycle will impact the new vehicle market negatively going forward. “The SA Reserve Bank has raised interest rates in November 2021 as well as in January and March 2022 and the upward trend is set to continue over the balance of the year in an effort to subdue inflation,” Naamsa said.

