South Africa's 50 best selling vehicles: February 2020

By Jason Woosey Time of article published 3h ago

Johannesburg - Although it’s likely to be a long time before South Africa’s vehicle market shows any meaningful growth, February did see some stability return to the market, with overall vehicle sales declining by 0.7 percent year-on-year.

The passenger car market made some positive gains, however, with sales growing by 7.6 percent versus February 2019, but commercial vehicle sales were down by a worrying 17.7 percent. 

Naamsa said that the sluggish market continues to reflect South Africa’s deteriorating economic outlook and the relief for individual tax payers that was announced during the recent Budget Speech, won’t necessarily offset the other negatives, such as increased fuel and CO2 taxes as well as an increase in the tax on double cab bakkies.

Looking at the local sales charts, Toyota’s Hilux was on top of the bakkie pile again with 2895 units, followed by the Ford Ranger (1878) and Isuzu D-Max (1333).

The passenger car market was once again a tale of two Polos, with the Vivo notching up 2417 sales and its more modern Polo sibling finding 2120 homes. The Ford Figo had a strong month too, emerging third in the hatchback race with 1068 sales, followed by the Renault Kwid (892) and Suzuki Swift (761).

On the SUV front it was a close race between the Ford EcoSport, with 997 sales, and the Toyota Fortuner, with 975.

A distant third was the Volkswagen Tiguan (529) followed by the Toyota Rav4 (497) and Volkswagen T-Cross (462).

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: FEBRUARY 2020

1 Toyota Hilux 2895
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2417
3 Volkswagen Polo 2120
4 Ford Ranger 1878
5 Isuzu D-Max 1333
6 Nissan NP200 1167
7 Toyota Hi-Ace 1083
8 Ford Figo 1068
9 Ford EcoSport 997
10 Toyota Fortuner 975
11 Renault Kwid 892
12 Toyota Corolla Quest 884
13 Suzuki Swift 761
14 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 737
15 Hyundai i20 676
16 Hyundai Grand i10 674
17 Toyota Etios 644
18 Toyota Yaris 561
19 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540
20 Volkswagen Tiguan 529
21 Toyota Rav4 497
22 Volkswagen T-Cross 462
23 Renault Triber 432
24 Nissan Almera 426
25 Kia Seltos 377
26 Kia Picanto 373
27 Mazda CX-5 335
28 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 327
29 Renault Duster 315
30 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 300
31 Volkswagen Golf 7 295
32 Renault Clio 281
33 Toyota Avanza 269
34 Mazda CX-3 256
35 Toyota C-HR 246
36 Datsun Go 242
37 Hyundai Tucson 228
38 Kia Sportage 225
39 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 218
40 Kia Rio 217
41 Renault Sandero 216
42 Suzuki Ertiga 192
43 Hyundai Atos 186
44 Mazda2 186
45 Nissan Micra 185
46 Ford Everest 179
47 Volkswagen Amarok 176
48 Mahindra KUV 173
49 Nissan Qashqai 172
50 Honda Amaze 164

