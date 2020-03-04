South Africa's 50 best selling vehicles: February 2020

Johannesburg - Although it’s likely to be a long time before South Africa’s vehicle market shows any meaningful growth, February did see some stability return to the market, with overall vehicle sales declining by 0.7 percent year-on-year.

The passenger car market made some positive gains, however, with sales growing by 7.6 percent versus February 2019, but commercial vehicle sales were down by a worrying 17.7 percent.

Naamsa said that the sluggish market continues to reflect South Africa’s deteriorating economic outlook and the relief for individual tax payers that was announced during the recent Budget Speech, won’t necessarily offset the other negatives, such as increased fuel and CO2 taxes as well as an increase in the tax on double cab bakkies.

Looking at the local sales charts, Toyota’s Hilux was on top of the bakkie pile again with 2895 units, followed by the Ford Ranger (1878) and Isuzu D-Max (1333).

The passenger car market was once again a tale of two Polos, with the Vivo notching up 2417 sales and its more modern Polo sibling finding 2120 homes. The Ford Figo had a strong month too, emerging third in the hatchback race with 1068 sales, followed by the Renault Kwid (892) and Suzuki Swift (761).