Johannesburg - It's been a dismal start to the year for the South African motor industry, with overall vehicle sales amounting to just 39 475 units in January 2020, which represents an 8.1 percent decline over the same month last year, Naamsa said.
However, the month’s sales numbers were skewed by the unavailability of BMW’s sales figures due to the implementation of a new sales reporting model, and WesBank estimates that the actual decline would have been closer to 5.2 percent if we factored in the carmaker’s likely sales tally based on historical data.
Crunching the segment numbers, however, it was the bakkie market that took the biggest hit last month, with light commercial vehicles registering a worrying year-on-year decline of 16.3 percent, while passenger car sales fell by 5.1 percent despite a relatively strong contribution by the rental car industry, which accounted for 17.6 percent of the pie.
The medium and heavy commercial vehicle markets saw respective declines of 8.0 percent and 2.6 percent versus January 2019.
Naamsa added that export sales were down by 37.7 percent year-on-year, although the organisation expects momentum to improve over the course of 2020, to more or less match 2019’s year-end tally of 387 125 units.