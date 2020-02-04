South Africa's 50 top selling vehicles: January 2020









Volkswagen's Polo Vivo took the overall sales lead in January. Johannesburg - It's been a dismal start to the year for the South African motor industry, with overall vehicle sales amounting to just 39 475 units in January 2020, which represents an 8.1 percent decline over the same month last year, Naamsa said. However, the month’s sales numbers were skewed by the unavailability of BMW’s sales figures due to the implementation of a new sales reporting model, and WesBank estimates that the actual decline would have been closer to 5.2 percent if we factored in the carmaker’s likely sales tally based on historical data. Crunching the segment numbers, however, it was the bakkie market that took the biggest hit last month, with light commercial vehicles registering a worrying year-on-year decline of 16.3 percent, while passenger car sales fell by 5.1 percent despite a relatively strong contribution by the rental car industry, which accounted for 17.6 percent of the pie. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle markets saw respective declines of 8.0 percent and 2.6 percent versus January 2019. Naamsa added that export sales were down by 37.7 percent year-on-year, although the organisation expects momentum to improve over the course of 2020, to more or less match 2019’s year-end tally of 387 125 units.

Load shedding = sales shedding

As for domestic sales, Naamsa expects the new vehicle market to face further consolidation in 2020, at least until such a time as the country breaks out of its low-growth trap. That said, the likelihood of more regular load shedding in the foreseeable future means that any meaningful growth is unlikely to be on the cards any time soon.

While the recent 0.25 percent interest rate cut is seen as a positive for the industry, it didn’t stimulate sales in January, however WesBank’s marketing head Lebogang Gaoaketse is positive that the rate cut will set a more optimistic tone for the industry this year.

“Reassuringly, we have seen a slow but constant shift towards new vehicle sales over the past 12 months, lowering the used:new car ratio in the WesBank book,” Gaoaketse added. “This bodes well for new vehicle industry sales during 2020, albeit under on-going strain.”

Polo Vivo takes the lead

In line with the softer trend for LCVs, Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo overtook the Toyota Hilux as South Africa’s best-selling vehicle in January, with the new-generation Polo following in third and Ford’s Ranger in fourth.

Renault’s Kwid continued to light up the budget car sales charts with another month above the magical 1000 mark, while Suzuki’s Swift managed a better-than-usual 824 units to land it in ninth spot overall.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JANUARY 2020

1 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2811 2 Toyota Hilux 2681 3 Volkswagen Polo 1761 4 Ford Ranger 1735 5 Ford EcoSport 1132 6 Renault Kwid 1010 7 Toyota Corolla Quest 998 8 Nissan NP200 967 9 Suzuki Swift 824 10 Toyota Hiace 777 11 Volkswagen T-Cross 764 12 Ford Figo 722 13 Hyundai Grand i10 697 14 Isuzu D-Max 672 15 Nissan Hardbody NP300 661 16 Toyota Etios 622 17 Toyota Fortuner 611 18 Volkswagen Tiguan 546 19 Renault Clio 506 20 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 503 21 Renault Sandero 479 22 Hyundai i20 439 23 Toyota Yaris 439 24 Renault Duster 371 25 Kia Picanto 370 26 Hyundai Venue 367 27 Hyundai Tucson 362 28 Toyota Avanza 355 29 Mazda CX-5 353 30 Toyota Rav4 337 31 Datsun Go 331 32 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 329 33 Kia Seltos 320 34 Mazda CX-3 302 35 Kia Rio 285 36 Volkswagen Golf 7 265 37 Ford Everest 247 38 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 240 39 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 230 40 Hyundai Atos 229 41 Mazda2 226 42 Kia Sportage 208 43 Hyundai Creta 207 44 Suzuki Jimny 189 45 Nissan X-Trail 182 46 GWM Steed 172 47 Mahindra KUV 166 48 Volkswagen Amarok 165 49 Suzuki Ertiga 159 50 Honda Amaze 156

