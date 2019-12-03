South Africa's 50 top selling vehicles: November 2019









Renault's facelifted Kwid had a particularly strong month, its tally of 1508 units making it the third most popular passenger vehicle in November. PRETORIA - The South African motor industry continues to see-saw, with November 2019 seeing a 5.8 percent decline in overall vehicle sales, versus the same month last year, according to Naamsa. This follows the slight uptick of 0.5 percent registered in October, which is traditionally a strong sales month. While light commercial vehicle sales plunged in November, with a year-on-year decline of 22.1 percent, passenger car sales showed a slight improvement of 1.3 percent, largely as a result of strong demand from the rental industry. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments registered respective declines of 7.6 percent and 1.8 percent. Vehicle exports showed a slight decline of 0.9 percent versus November last year, however, the bigger picture looks rosy, with a new annual record of 374 215 units having been set with one month still to go until year-end. “The current low economic growth environment and enduring pressure on household disposable income due to rising costs of living are not conducive to uplifting business and consumer confidence,” Naamsa said in response to November’s sales figures. “As a result, conditions in the domestic new vehicle market were expected to remain under pressure over the short to medium term.”

However, softer demand towards the end of the year is to be expected, says WesBank’s communications manager Lebogang Gaoaketse:

“As the year quickly starts drawing to a close, sales volumes traditionally contract, as consumers delay purchase decisions into the new year, avoiding the holiday season and embracing the opportunity for a newer year model vehicle.

“However, November sales continue to contribute to a worse-than-expected overall market for the year,” Gaoaketse added.

If you need any evidence that household budgets are under strain, look no further than Renault’s recently facelifted Kwid , which managed to find just over 1500 homes in its first sales month, placing it sixth overall in the market. Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo also sold in significant numbers, leading the passenger car market with 2439 sales.

Toyota’s Hilux (2588) and Ford’s Ranger (1894) sold in lower-than-usual numbers.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: NOVEMBER 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 2588 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2439 3 Volkswagen Polo 2038 4 Ford Ranger 1894 5 Toyota Hiace 1549 6 Renault Kwid 1508 7 Ford EcoSport 1360 8 Isuzu D-Max 1299 9 Ford Figo 1002 10 Toyota Etios 858 11 Volkswagen T-Cross 842 12 Kia Picanto 733 13 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 711 14 Nissan NP200 694 15 Toyota Fortuner 664 16 Toyota Corolla Quest 598 17 Hyundai Grand i10 576 18 Suzuki Swift 550 19 Hyundai i20 540 20 Volkswagen Tiguan 536 21 Toyota Yaris 525 22 Toyota Avanza 507 23 Renault Sandero 446 24 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 445 25 Hyundai Creta 416 26 Kia Rio 398 27 Toyota Rav4 373 28 Renault Clio 361 29 Fiat Panda 332 30 BMW 3 Series 330 31 Mazda CX-5 321 32 Nissan X-Trail 310 33 Hyundai Tucson 304 34 Toyota Corolla 296 35 Nissan Almera 292 36 Hyundai Elantra 280 37 Nissan Qashqai 278 38 Mazda CX-3 275 39 Volkswagen Golf 248 40 Renault Duster 244 41 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 238 42 Datsun Go 233 43 Hyundai Atos 230 44 Suzuki Ertiga 230 45 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 224 46 Ford Everest 220 47 Renault Captur 210 48 Kia Sportage 206 49 Mazda2 202 50 Volkswagen Amarok 186

IOL Motoring



