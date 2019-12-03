Renault's facelifted Kwid had a particularly strong month, its tally of 1508 units making it the third most popular passenger vehicle in November.

PRETORIA - The South African motor industry continues to see-saw, with November 2019 seeing a 5.8 percent decline in overall vehicle sales, versus the same month last year, according to Naamsa. This follows the slight uptick of 0.5 percent registered in October, which is traditionally a strong sales month.

While light commercial vehicle sales plunged in November, with a year-on-year decline of 22.1 percent, passenger car sales showed a slight improvement of 1.3 percent, largely as a result of strong demand from the rental industry. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments registered respective declines of 7.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

Vehicle exports showed a slight decline of 0.9 percent versus November last year, however, the bigger picture looks rosy, with a new annual record of 374 215 units having been set with one month still to go until year-end.

“The current low economic growth environment and enduring pressure on household disposable income due to rising costs of living are not conducive to uplifting business and consumer confidence,” Naamsa said in response to November’s sales figures.

“As a result, conditions in the domestic new vehicle market were expected to remain under pressure over the short to medium term.”

However, softer demand towards the end of the year is to be expected, says WesBank’s communications manager Lebogang Gaoaketse:

“As the year quickly starts drawing to a close, sales volumes traditionally contract, as consumers delay purchase decisions into the new year, avoiding the holiday season and embracing the opportunity for a newer year model vehicle.

“However, November sales continue to contribute to a worse-than-expected overall market for the year,” Gaoaketse added.

If you need any evidence that household budgets are under strain, look no further than Renault’s recently facelifted Kwid, which managed to find just over 1500 homes in its first sales month, placing it sixth overall in the market. Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo also sold in significant numbers, leading the passenger car market with 2439 sales.

Toyota’s Hilux (2588) and Ford’s Ranger (1894) sold in lower-than-usual numbers.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: NOVEMBER 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 2588
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2439
3 Volkswagen Polo 2038
4 Ford Ranger 1894
5 Toyota Hiace 1549
6 Renault Kwid 1508
7 Ford EcoSport 1360
8 Isuzu D-Max 1299
9 Ford Figo 1002
10 Toyota Etios 858
11 Volkswagen T-Cross 842
12 Kia Picanto 733
13 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 711
14 Nissan NP200 694
15 Toyota Fortuner 664
16 Toyota Corolla Quest 598
17 Hyundai Grand i10 576
18 Suzuki Swift 550
19 Hyundai i20 540
20 Volkswagen Tiguan 536
21 Toyota Yaris 525
22 Toyota Avanza 507
23 Renault Sandero 446
24 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 445
25 Hyundai Creta 416
26 Kia Rio 398
27 Toyota Rav4 373
28 Renault Clio 361
29 Fiat Panda 332
30 BMW 3 Series 330
31 Mazda CX-5 321
32 Nissan X-Trail 310
33 Hyundai Tucson 304
34 Toyota Corolla 296
35 Nissan Almera 292
36 Hyundai Elantra 280
37 Nissan Qashqai 278
38 Mazda CX-3 275
39 Volkswagen Golf 248
40 Renault Duster 244
41 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 238
42 Datsun Go 233
43 Hyundai Atos 230
44 Suzuki Ertiga 230
45 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 224
46 Ford Everest 220
47 Renault Captur 210
48 Kia Sportage 206
49 Mazda2 202
50 Volkswagen Amarok 186

IOL Motoring