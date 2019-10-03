PRETORIA - The good news is that you can drive across South Africa without using a drop of fuel. The bad news is that it will take a while! But nonetheless, a company called Generation.e is staging the country’s first mass road trip for electric vehicles, which set off from the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria on Thursday October 3.
Only three electric cars are currently sold in South Africa - the BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace and Nissan Leaf, and all three are participating in this electric vehicle road trip, which is powered by ACDC Dynamics and supported by the Department of Transport and African Alliance for Energy Productivity.
The final destination for the road trippers is Cape Town, which will be reached via Bloemfontein, Gariep Dam, Graaff-Reinet, Port Elizabeth, Knysna and Worcester. The trip is expected to take six days, although there will be plenty of activities along the way, which the public can participate in.
Here’s how you can join in the fun:
- Visit the ACDC Dynamics Charging Station launch ceremony at Travel Inn at Shell Ultra City in Kroonstad on October 3 from 2:30pm to 4:00pm.