SPY PICS: New Suzuki Vitara Brezza due in 2022, Urban Cruiser likely to follow
Mumbai - Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new Vitara Brezza in early 2022, according to Autocar India, and the redesigned model will reportedly get a new look and smarter cabin.
But wasn’t the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and its Toyota Urban Cruiser twin, only launched in 2020? It turns out that the South African introduction took place late in the Brezza’s life cycle, which started in 2016 in India, and so a redesign is in fact due.
The video below, posted on YouTube by eXtreme Media, is a compilation of undisguised spy pictures that give us our first look at the 2022 Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
It’s too early to say when the new Brezza will launch in South Africa, and there’s also no word on when Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser will surface, but given that the two models are twinned, the Toyota version can’t be too far down the line, perhaps with more design differentiation this time around.
What else do we know about the 2022 Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Autocar India reports that the newcomer will share its underpinnings with the current model, but it will get completely new front and rear styling as well as a redesigned cabin, which the publication says will be a “big step up”. Buyers can expect more upmarket trimmings as well as a larger “free standing” touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. A digital instrument cluster is also likely to feature on the more upmarket versions.
The current 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to carry over into the new model, but perhaps gaining mild hybrid technology for improved fuel efficiency. The normally aspirated engine produces 77kW and 138Nm in its current form.
Watch this space for more information in the new year.