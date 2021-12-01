SPY PICS: New Suzuki Vitara Brezza due in 2022, Urban Cruiser likely to follow

Mumbai - Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new Vitara Brezza in early 2022, according to Autocar India, and the redesigned model will reportedly get a new look and smarter cabin. But wasn’t the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and its Toyota Urban Cruiser twin, only launched in 2020? It turns out that the South African introduction took place late in the Brezza’s life cycle, which started in 2016 in India, and so a redesign is in fact due.

The video below, posted on YouTube by eXtreme Media, is a compilation of undisguised spy pictures that give us our first look at the 2022 Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It’s too early to say when the new Brezza will launch in South Africa, and there’s also no word on when Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser will surface, but given that the two models are twinned, the Toyota version can’t be too far down the line, perhaps with more design differentiation this time around.