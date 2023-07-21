Stellantis has revealed the prototype of a new battery for electric cars, which is said to be more efficient, reliable and cost-effective, while also extending range. The new battery technology, which was developed in conjunction with multiple partners including France’s national scientific research body (CNRS), integrates the inverter and charger functions into a single unit.

This Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS), as it is known, is the subject of numerous patents and is said to mark a major break from electrical energy conversion systems currently used. Stellantis believes the IBIS project will produce a real paradigm shift in the design of electric powertrains. Within the new battery design, electronic conversion boards that perform the power inverter and charger functions are mounted as close as possible to the lithium-ion battery cells. A sophisticated control system enables alternating current for an electric motor to be produced directly from the battery.

The IBIS project partners are now focused on building a fully functional prototype vehicle that will be tested on Stellantis development benches and test tracks as well as on open roads. They’re intending to make the new technology available on Stellantis brand vehicles before the end of this decade. “Our journey to electrification is fuelled by innovation and research excellence that uses the latest technology to address the real needs of our EV customers such as range, roominess and affordability while reducing carbon footprint by improving efficiency,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer.