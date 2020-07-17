Stellantis: that's the new name for the Fiat-Chrysler, Peugeot merger

Rome - Shares in Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot parent company PSA both opened higher in trading on Thursday after the two companies took a major step towards their much-heralded merger, announcing the combined company would be called "Stellantis."

A message sent to employees on Thursday, and jointly signed by Fiat-Chrysler Chairman John Elkann and CEO Mike Manley, explained that the moniker was derived from the Latin-language verb "Stello" (meaning "illuminated by starlight").

The message said the combined company's goal was to be "a truly global group with an extraordinary breadth and depth of talents, know-how, and resources capable of producing sustainable mobility products over the coming decades."

Based on sales figures for 2019, Stellantis will be the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

The 45-billion-euro (R850bn) deal, which has been slowed by the impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak, is now expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.