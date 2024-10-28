Stellantis to put EVs with ‘revolutionary’ solid-state batteries on the road by 2026

Solid-state batteries, though seemingly far from being commercialised, have been touted as the next big breakthrough in battery technology. Once all the technical kinks have been ironed out, these batteries are expected to offer numerous benefits over the lithium-ion units that power most of today’s electric vehicles (EVs), including lower cost, higher energy density and reduced weight.

Although numerous carmakers are exploring this technology, Stellantis is aiming to be an early pioneer, with the global auto giant announcing recently that it plans to have a fleet of demonstration vehicles on the road by 2026. These Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles will be equipped with solid-state batteries developed by Factorial and boasting an energy density of over 390 Wh/kg. This is somewhat higher than the lithium-ion norm of around 260 Wh/kg. This demonstration fleet marks a key step in the commercialisation of this promising technology, Stellantis says, as it will enable the validation of Factorial’s technology and the assessment of its performance in real-world conditions.

Factorial, which benefited from a $75 million (R1.32 billion) investment by Stellantis in 2021, believes that solid-state technology cold play a crucial role in enabling the next-generation of EVs with improved performance and reduced cost. Stellantis chose to test this technology in its Dodge Charger coupe as the vehicle is based on the company’s new STLA Large platform, which was created to underpin a wide array of performance vehicles and SUVs across multiple brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo “By integrating Factorial’s innovative battery solution into the STLA Large platform, we are validating its potential to enhance our electric vehicle lineup, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, longer driving ranges and faster charging times in the coming years,” said Stellantis engineering chief Ned Curic.