WATCH: City of Cape Town stuck in a vice between public and street racing community
Killarney International Raceway is losing money in hosting the Robot Racing event for street racers, which JP Smith states shouldn’t be the case.4h ago | Cape Argus
Street racers feel they are being victimised for harmless fun, saying the illegal sport is safe and injuries are rare.20 September 2017 | Motorsport
Video of man assaulted for allegedly getting in the way of an illegal drag race has caused huge negative publicity.1 February 2017 | Industry news
More than 20 cars believed to be modified for illegal drag racing have been decommissioned by metro police.1 February 2017 | Industry news
An Opel Corsa and a BMW were allegedly racing when the Corsa clipped the BMW and rolled through a vibracrete wall.31 May 2016 | Industry news
This exhibition of drifting on public roads raises automotive insanity to a new level. It is indeed criminally irresponsible, especially as much of it takes place in heavy traffic, but as an exhibition of car control it is simply awe-inspiring.21 September 2011 | Motoring
