Striking new Toyota Crown set to debut in South Africa

By: Mpho Mahlangu Johannesburg – For the first-time ever, the Toyota Crown will be introduced to the local market, however Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) says that only a limited number of units will retail, later this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Crown forms part of TSAM’s continued New Energy Vehicle (NEV) product rollout. It will be available with a 2.5-litre E-Four Hybrid powertrain, benefiting from a total system output of 176kW and an impressive claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.4L/100km. Exterior design wise, the Toyota Crown boasts a striking and unique appearance. A simple yet refined majestic design is achieved thanks to the headlamps and taillamps connected from left to right in a single straight line, along with the side profile which Toyota says expresses sophistication through surface variation without relying on character lines. Body colours on offer include newly developed “Precious Bronze” and “Precious Ray” along with other bi-tone colours available for customers to choose from. Twelve body colours and four interior colour combinations offer customers a wide range of variations.

Inside, Toyota has horizontally integrated the display and operating equipment to create a functional layout to be operated from any seat. A wrap-around form from the instrument panel to the doors has been used and this gives a sense that all seats in the Crown are special, thus allowing the driver to retain their focus on driving and providing “comfortable and enjoyable” mobility for passengers. A sense of quality and richness in the cabin has been achieved thanks to a comfortable shift knob, seats which focus on instantly recognisable finishing and with a focus on security when seated, among other features. The all-new Toyota Crown benefits from a newly developed platform (TNGA platform) which has resulted in the use of a hip-point higher than earlier sedans, thus making entry and exit into the Crown easier, whilst also improving visibility greatly. Furthermore, space above the head and to the sides has been improved.

Story continues below Advertisement

The TNGA platform offers a lightweight and well-balanced, high-rigidity body. McPherson struts have been used in the front, with a multi-link suspension used at the back, thus resulting in solid straight-line stability along with agility. On the safety front, all Crown models are fitted with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes the latest active safety package with advanced and improved functions. TSAM will be announcing more details including specification and pricing, closer to the launch date.

Story continues below Advertisement