Stunning design rendering imagines a Ford Capri for the modern era

Cologne - Regarded as the European equivalent of the Mustang, the Ford Capri provided cheap thrills to the masses during the 1970s and early 1980s. The earlier versions also had a loyal following in South Africa, and Basil Green’s V8-powered Capri Perana remains iconic to this day. But what if the Ford Capri had a retro-looking modern equivalent? Although rumours have suggested that nameplates such as this, and even the Cortina, could make a comeback there has been absolutely no official word from Ford as yet.

But that hasn’t stopped virtual designers like Lars O Saeltzer from imagining what could be, and in our opinion his latest effort is certainly stunning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LARSONdesign (@lars_o_saeltzer) The design render was posted by Lars on Instagram, and appears to be part of an Autobild feature, where we see it lined up with its 1972 ancestor, more specifically the Ford Capri RS 2600. The designer describes it as the Ford Capri RSe 2022, implying that it has an electrified powertrain. We don’t know whether it has been envisioned as a fully-electric car or a plug-in hybrid, as the designer has not mentioned any powertrain details, but the presence of a charging port on the front fender leaves no doubt that it is an electrified creation for the modern world.