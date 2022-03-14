Subaru STI is dead, for now, as company confirms new WRX-based sedan not happening

Camden, New Jersey - The Subaru WRX STI has always been the performance and dynamic zenith of the quirky Japanese brand, but now this formidable sedan set to powerslide into the sunset. According to a statement released on the company’s North American website, Subaru has decided not to develop a new-generation internal combustion powered WRX STI based on the new WRX platform.

However, the carmaker did say it was exploring opportunities for a new-generation WRX STI, and these included electrification. “As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses,” Subaru said in a statement. “As part of that effort, Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.

“As we look to the future, we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles.” This statement also casts doubt on whether we’ll see a next-generation internal combustion engined WRX sedan, although the performance sedan does at least have a good few years ahead of it, given that a new-generation WRX was unleashed only last year (although it has yet to be launched in South Africa). The new Subaru WRX takes on a more SUV-like appearance, with lots of plastic cladding, and power comes from a new 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four engine that produces 102kW and 350Nm. Read more about it here.

Sadly there won’t be an STI version for those seeking more power as well as the obligatory gold wheels and ironing board boot spoiler. The new WRX STI had been rumoured to offer 260kW and was expected to be launched later in 2022. Perhaps the best we can expect going forward is a high-performance hybrid or electric model wearing the STI badge. IOL Motoring