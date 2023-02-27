Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be discontinued in South Africa

Johannesburg - As one of South Africa’s most affordable SUV models, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza has proven popular with local buyers, but sadly its time on our market will soon come to an end. Late last year it emerged that the current Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Indian-built Brezza, was facing the axe in South Africa as it had been discontinued in its home market. But because the Vitara Brezza was given a significant redesign late last year, it was assumed that the new model would reach our market.

However, Suzuki’s Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter has confirmed to IOL that the new Brezza is not destined for South Africa as the vehicle hasn’t been earmarked, by its producer Maruti Suzuki of India, as an export model. “As it stands, we have around three months’ worth of Vitara Brezza stock available in the network,” Carpenter said. Priced between R262 900 and R329 900, the Vitara Brezza is currently one of Suzuki Auto SA’s biggest volume sellers, with a monthly sales average just short of 600 units in the final quarter of 2022.

However, the company is planning two new models that should help fill the void, while also giving it a more competitive edge in the upper-compact SUV market. First to arrive will be the new Suzuki Grand Vitara, which will be available with a new 1.5-litre normally aspirated mild-hybrid drivetrain as well as all-wheel drive. The more affordable versions will sport the familiar 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine and front-wheel drive. But given its significantly larger dimensions the new Grand Vitara will almost certainly become more expensive than the outgoing Brezza. But fear not, as Suzuki SA is set to fill that gap with the curiously named Fronx crossover that was revealed earlier this year. The Fronx is based on the Baleno hatch, but has unique ‘coupe-inspired’ bodywork.

Local pricing and specifications will be released closer to launch. Oh, and Suzuki is also aiming to raise its SUV game even further with the introduction of the five-door Jimny, which could arrive by the end of this year. IOL Motoring