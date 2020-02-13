New Delhi, India - The Suzuki Jimny stands out as a champion among modern SUVs.
While every other compact high-rider has essentially become a hatchback on stilts, Suzuki’s little Jimny is still a traditional 4x4 of the old fashioned kind, equipped with the off-roading hardware to tackle just about any trail thrown at it.
And while it’s small size also works in its favour in tricky terrain, it does limit the vehicle’s overall market appeal to those that don’t require a practical vehicle.
So why not create a larger, five-door version of the Jimny then?
It seems that’s exactly what the Maruti Suzuki division in India is up to, according to Cardekho.com. Citing inside sources, the Indian publication reports that the new model will be launched in India in 2021. It will still measure less than four metres in length, although with the current three-door coming in at 3625mm, there is still plenty of room to stretch.