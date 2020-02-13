Suzuki working on larger, five-door Jimny - report









New Delhi, India - The Suzuki Jimny stands out as a champion among modern SUVs. While every other compact high-rider has essentially become a hatchback on stilts, Suzuki’s little Jimny is still a traditional 4x4 of the old fashioned kind, equipped with the off-roading hardware to tackle just about any trail thrown at it. And while it’s small size also works in its favour in tricky terrain, it does limit the vehicle’s overall market appeal to those that don’t require a practical vehicle. So why not create a larger, five-door version of the Jimny then? It seems that’s exactly what the Maruti Suzuki division in India is up to, according to Cardekho.com . Citing inside sources, the Indian publication reports that the new model will be launched in India in 2021. It will still measure less than four metres in length, although with the current three-door coming in at 3625mm, there is still plenty of room to stretch.

At this stage there is no word on whether this ‘Jimny XL’ will be offered outside of India, although given that many of South Africa’s Suzukis originate from the Maruti division, it’s certainly not a long shot for our market, if you’ll excuse the unintended pun.

According to the aforementioned source, the five-door Jimny is likely to be called the Gypsy.

Power will almost certainly come from the same 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine found in the three-door, which in that guise pushes out 75kW and 130Nm.

It has however been speculated that in order to keep costs down Maruti Suzuki might offer a rear-wheel-drive variant, in addition to the 4x4 configuration that’s standard in overseas markets.

Sure, a 2WD, five-door Jimny does attack tradition somewhat, but if Suzuki can broaden its appeal then surely that makes it far more likely that the Jimny will survive for years to come, and eventually get a successor. And that, ultimately, is what's going to matter most to fans.

IOL Motoring



