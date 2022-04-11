SVI releases lighter and more cost effective ballistic package for Toyota Hilux

Johannesburg - With violent crimes, including hijackings, being a daily threat to South African motorists, the idea of an armoured vehicle seems extremely appealing. Unfortunately full armoured protection for your car or bakkie comes at an extreme cost, and with an equally extreme weight penalty that will wreak havoc on your fuel consumption as well as performance.

Story continues below Advertisment

But now Johannesburg-based armoured vehicle specialist SVI is offering a lighter and more cost effective ballistic protection package for the Toyota Hilux bakkie. The new Stopgun V2.0 Lite armouring package is priced from R231 110 for single cab bakkies, R268 900 for extended cabs and R334 779 for double cabs (excluding the price of the actual bakkie). However, it’s worth noting that this is not a discreet package of the type generally preferred by private buyers - note the split windscreen and smaller windows. The Lite package lacks the imported curved glass found on the more upmarket packages, but it does result in a significant cost saving if you consider that a discreet B6 kit for a double cab costs around R700 000.

“Though the B6 Stopgun V2.0 package offers the ultimate ballistic protection, our new B4+ Lite kit is an ideal alternative for companies operating in areas dealing with a slightly lower ballistic threat level,” says SVI’s business development manager Nicol Louw. He says the new package offers the security industry a fresh option for tasks such as escorting valuables in transit, responding to emergencies or patrolling high-risk areas such as mines. But how much lighter is this ‘Lite’ kit? According to SVI, the Stopgun V2.0 Lite package adds around 260kg to the weight of a single cab bakkie, whereas the B6 kit comes with a 400kg weight penalty.

Story continues below Advertisment

The lower mass is made possible by 3.5mm thick steel plating, which is 1.5mm thinner than the B6’s equivalent. The flat ballistic glass that’s bolted into each window frame is also thinner, at 32mm versus 40mm. And while it might not offer the comprehensive protection of the more expensive set-ups, this B4+ Lite package still provides protection against handguns and rifles up to 7.62x39mm, including AK47s. Gunports are a standard item but can be deleted at no extra cost should a slightly more discreet appearance be required. SVI says the cabin armour takes about four weeks to prepare and the three weeks to install.

Story continues below Advertisment