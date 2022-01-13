Taycan outsells 911! Best selling Porsche models of 2021 revealed

Stuttgart - Porsche set an all-time global sales record in 2021, with the German premium carmaker delivering 301 915 vehicles, which is an 11% increase over 2020. The rise of the electric car was also very much apparent in the results, with sales of the Porsche Taycan electric saloon more than doubling to 41 296 units. This places it ahead of the iconic 911 sports car, which managed 38 464 sales last year.

Although the Taycan is gaining in popularity it’s still not the most popular vehicle in the Porsche stable. That honour belongs to the brand’s two SUVs, with the Macan finding 88 362 homes around the globe in 2021, and the larger Cayenne following closely with 83 017 sales. Interestingly, Porsche is currently working on an all-electric Macan model, which is set to debut in 2023 riding on a distinct platform. Could this be Porsche’s next big sales hit? It certainly seems plausible. Back to the conventional Porsches, the Panamera attracted 30 220 sales in 2021, while the 718 Boxster and Cayman models accounted for 20 502 deliveries in total.

Demand picks up across the regions China remains Porsche’s biggest single market, accounting for 95 671 vehicles in 2021 which is an 8% increase. The US trailed with 70 025 sales, representing an increase of 22%. The European region saw sales of 86 160 vehicles, of which 28 565 were in Germany. 40% of all the vehicles delivered in Europe were either fully-electric or plug-in hybrids. “The overall result is very promising and shows the strategy to further electrify our fleet is working and is in line with demand and the preferences of our customers,” said executive board member Detlev von Platen.