Hiroshima, Japan - The next-generation Mazda3 is set to be unveiled in November and a brief teaser video released by the Japanese carmaker shows that its styling will remain faithful to last year’s Kai concept. Of interest here is the hatchback’s sporty C-pillar, which is shown quite clearly in the video.

Recent patent sketch leaks of the sedan model show that the front end and interior also remain relatively faithful to the basic design of the Kai concept.

Although not officially confirmed, the engine range is likely to be headlined by Mazda’s ground-breaking new Skyactiv-X petrol engine, which will be the world’s first series-produced petrol engine to use diesel-like compression ignition.

You can also expect more sophisticated road manners thanks to a new version of the company’s ‘Skyactiv’ vehicle architecture, announced with the Kai concept last year. and promising a “considerably quieter and more comfortable ride”. Watch this space.

IOL Motoring



