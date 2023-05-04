Tech firm Nyobolt says its new system will slash EV charging times to just minutes

London – Electric cars certainly have their pitfalls, but one of the major ones could soon be defeated by new battery technology. As the automotive world races rapidly towards wide-scale electrification goals, charging times remain an obstacle for buyers who are used to refuelling petrol or diesel cars within minutes.

But a tech company called Nyobolt is aiming to change that status quo. In partnership with engineering firm Callum, Nyobolt is planning to reveal a concept vehicle in June this year, demonstrating a new technology that could slash electric car charging times down to just a few minutes. The company says its patented fast-charging battery technology could make recharging as convenient as refuelling a petrol or diesel car. Nyobolt says this system is manufacturable and scalable right now, and could lead to a complete rethink in the motor industry, as batteries would no longer be the limiting factor in electric car development.

The tech firm says it has taken a systems-level approach in developing fast-charging, high-power battery solutions, while also pioneering new materials, cell designs, efficient software control and power electronics. Apart from that, Nyobolt has not released any further details on how the technology works. However, its CEO, Dr Sai Shivareddy, believes it will revolutionise the industry. “At Nyobolt we are unlocking the potential of battery technology to power innovations that cannot wait. The fast-paced switch to battery electric vehicles across the world is a great example of an industry that needs our patented battery right now to slash charging times from hours to a few minutes,” Shivareddy said.

“Partnering with an established name such as Callum and utilising its experience and expertise in both automotive design and engineering will support our strategic aim of securing adoption in this sector.” Callum’s managing director, David Fairbairn, said that charging, battery degradation and access to battery materials were still major pain points in the transition to electric vehicles. “Nyobolt’s pioneering battery technology provides the automotive industry with a solution to these enormous challenges. In the coming months we will illustrate the compelling benefits this new technology has for the sector and for motorists.”