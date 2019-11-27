PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - Tesla has now received 250 000 orders for its electric pickup truck that was unveiled five days ago, founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested in a tweet on Tuesday.
Musk has been promoting the Cybertruck on Twitter and cryptically tweeting out updates to the number of orders the company has received since the launch late Thursday.
After more than 50 interactions on Twitter since the launch, he tweeted "250k" on Tuesday night in an apparent reference to the number of orders.
The company did not immediately confirm the figure after regular office hours.
Tesla opened pre-orders immediately after the unveiling and allowed potential buyers to book the truck by depositing a fully refundable $100 (R1476), compared with the $1000 it charged for booking Model 3 sedans in 2016.