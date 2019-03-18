Palo Alto, California - Tesla released this cryptic teaser of its upcoming bakkie at the Model Y unveiling last week, but because no one picked up on it, company founder Elon Musk splashed it all over Twitter It’s one of the more obscure teasers that we’ve seen (it doesn't even appear symmetrical) and people are struggling to decide whether it shows the front of the new pick-up or its bed - or even another aspect for that matter.

What we do know is that it won’t be too long a wait to see it in the flesh as Tesla has promised to reveal the all-electric truck later this year.

also previously disclosed is that it will seat six people and boast a range of more than 640km between charges.

It also promises to be something of an attention grabber, with Musk promising that it’ll have a “really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner” design that might be a bit too futuristic for some.

Nonetheless, Musk does admit that this is his favourite project ever.

For the rest, we’ll just have to wait until later this year to see what the South African expat turned tech tycoon has up his sleeve for the bakkie world.

IOL Motoring



