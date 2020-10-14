Tesla to release fully autonomous driving tech to ‘expert’ drivers only

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company will launch its next-generation Full Self Driving (FSD) features to a limited number of expert and careful drivers on October 20.

"Limited FSD beta releasing on Tuesday next week, as promised. This will, at first, be limited to a small number of people who are expert and careful drivers," Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

The FSD add-on currently costs $8000 (R132 000) in the US, but Musk has indicated that the price will rise further as new features are enabled.

The South African born tech mogul has been talking about FSD a lot in the past couple of years, calling it an investment in the future that will become far more valuable once fully autonomous cars get regulatory approval.

Earlier, Musk explained that with feature-complete full self-driving (FSD), the car will be able to drive without human intervention but it would still be supervised.