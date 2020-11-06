Teslaquilla! Musk prank becomes real as Tesla launches its own tequila

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk-owned electric carmaker Tesla has officially launched Tesla Tequila - an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 percent de agave tequila.

Tesla Tequila is available to order on its site for $250 (R4190) and is packaged in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle mounted on a futuristic stand.

"Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 percent de agave tequila made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves," the company said on Thursday.

"Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila".

Orders are limited to two bottles, and because of laws concerning the online sale of alcohol, it can only ship to certain US states when deliveries take place later this year.