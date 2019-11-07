PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - Tesla has announced that it plans to unveil its long-awaited pick-up truck on 21 November in Los Angeles, near the SpaceX rocket factory.
However, if you're expecting it to look like one of the many renderings that have been doing their rounds lately, you have the wrong idea, says Tesla founder Elon Musk.
"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet," Musk said in a Tweet.
"It's closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future".
Tesla did not reveal a new teaser picture of the truck, and the cryptic image posted in March (shown above) is still challenging peoples' perceptions.