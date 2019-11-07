Tesla's long awaited bakkie to debut on November 21









PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - Tesla has announced that it plans to unveil its long-awaited pick-up truck on 21 November in Los Angeles, near the SpaceX rocket factory. However, if you're expecting it to look like one of the many renderings that have been doing their rounds lately, you have the wrong idea, says Tesla founder Elon Musk. "Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet," Musk said in a Tweet. "It's closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future". Tesla did not reveal a new teaser picture of the truck, and the cryptic image posted in March (shown above) is still challenging peoples' perceptions.

So what else has the electric car specialist disclosed so far? Not much, but we do know that it will seat six people and boast a range of more than 640km between charges.

It will be a real attention-grabber too, Musk promises, featuring a “really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner” design that might be a bit too futuristic for some.

But it remains to be seen whether Tesla will ultimately unleash a cat among the pick-up pigeons that currently dominate the US market. Its big three rivals - Ford, Chevrolet and Ram - will eventually have to electrify and there are other options on the horizon, including the innovative Rivian, a start-up operation that Ford recently invested in with the hope of getting a slice of the electric bakkie action.

Stay tuned to see what Musk and his car company have in store in two weeks from now.

IOL Motoring



