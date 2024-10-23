That was fun while it lasted! Influencer’s Lamborghini Revuelto goes up in flames after just 173km

Unfortunately for the supercar fanatic, his time with the new 746kW supercar was cut short.

US Influencer and exotic car guru Ethan Duran was certainly looking forward to spending some quality time with his new Lamborghini Revuelto.

While driving on a freeway in New York, Duran noticed flames coming out of the rear end of the car and pulled to the side of the road immediately. But it wasn’t long before the Lamborghini was engulfed in flames.

The influencer, who owns an exotic car rental company called Corsa Auto Group, posted about his ordeal on Instagram. Although he was thankfully unhurt, and will live to boast about many more supercars in his possession, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Duran took delivery of the vehicle earlier in October and at the time of the fire it had just 108 miles (173km) on the clock.

The Lamborghini Revuelto was revealed in 2023 as the long-awaited replacement for the Aventador.

Ushering in a new electrified era for the Italian brand, the supercar features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that pairs a high-revving V12 petrol engine with three electric motors, a lithium-ion battery pack and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to produce a thunderous system output of 746.5kW.