The 2020 World Car of the Year is...

Toronto, Canada - Which is the best car in the world in 2020? According to the organisers of the World Car of the Year competition, it’s the Kia Telluride that triumphs.

The organisers of the competition announced the overall and category winners digitally this week, with Kia’s largest SUV taking top honours.

The competition is judged by 86 prominent motoring journalists from 24 countries around the world, with South Africa represented by Charleen Clarke and Hannes Oosthuizen.

The Kia Telluride was chosen as the overall winner from an entry list of 29 finalists that were launched in the last year. Revealed in early 2019, the Telluride is aimed primarily at the US market, and in size terms it slots above the Sorento, with seating for up to eight occupants. Power comes from a 3.8-litre V6 engine that produces 217kW.

The competition organisers also announced three category winners, with Porsche’s new battery-powered Taycan taking top honours in two categories: