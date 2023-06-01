The 2023 South African Car of the Year is… technically not a car

Johannesburg - The Ford Ranger has emerged as overall winner of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition, sponsored by Old Mutual Insure. This is the first time that a bakkie has won the competition, and while the idea might seem strange to some, it fits the ethos of the competition down to a tee.

Car of the Year is all about excellence and innovation, and celebrating vehicles that push the boundaries in their segments, and in many ways the Ranger has done that within the one-tonne segment. Watch the live reveal below: And the winner of the 2023 South African Car of the Year is… a bakkie! Well done to the Ford Ranger #sacoty #OldMutual pic.twitter.com/qejiQkWLuB — Jason Woosey (@JasonWoosey) June 1, 2023 Runners up for the overall prize were the Ford Everest (2nd) and Mercedes S-Class (3rd). The organisers also announced nine category winners, which ultimately make the competition relevant to the widest spectrum of car buyers possible.

2023 Category Winners Compact Family: BAIC X55 Midsize: Kia Sportage Premium: Kia Sorento Adventure SUV: Ford Everest Double Cab: Ford Ranger Luxury: Mercedes S-Class Performance: Audi RS3 New Energy: Volvo XC40 Recharge Further to that the Mercedes S-Class was handed the Juror’s Excellence award for scoring the highest among the jurors, while the Motor Enthusiast Choice, a public voting award, went to the Chery Tiggo 8. Competing in the 2023 competition were 21 finalists, and the team of 27 jurors, which included IOL’s Jason Woosey, were tasked with judging each in relation to their most direct rivals in the market, rather than against each other or even against their fellow category members.