The car business isn't easy! Toyota chief’s warning to Apple

TOKYO - Toyota President Akio Toyoda offered a warning to Apple, which is plotting a foray into the motor industry: There's more to the business of selling cars than just having the technology to produce them.

The automotive industry welcomes new entrants, "but after making a vehicle, I'd like them to be prepared to deal with customers and various changes for some 40 years," Toyoda said at a news conference held Thursday by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, where he is the chairman.

Although it will probably take Apple at least half a decade to launch its planned autonomous, electric vehicle, the technology giant has been creating waves within the car industry recently as it approaches a wide range of carmakers that are seen as potential contenders for a vehicle partnership.

The Cupertino, California-based company's entry into the car market has sparked fear among some legacy carmakers concerned about the potential disruptiveness of an Apple-branded vehicle. These concerns may be one of the reasons that discussions between Apple and some firms have apparently fizzled in recent months, with Hyundai and others backtracking after saying they were in talks.

The world's largest and second-largest carmakers, Toyota and Volkswagen, appear less concerned.