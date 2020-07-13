The Jeep Wrangler is getting a V8 engine, new teaser reveals
Detroit - On the eve of Ford revealing its Wrangler-rivalling Bronco reincarnation, it’s only fitting that Jeep would want to steal some of that thunder.
And as this new teaser image that Jeep posted on its Facebook page implies, there is some serious thunder coming.
The American carmaker didn’t reveal any information about the product being teased, but it is clearly a Wrangler, and closer inspection reveals a ‘392’ sticker on the bonnet.
This should certainly mean that it’s fitted with Fiat Chrysler’s ‘392 Hemi’ V8 engine, which is also offered in the Grand Cherokee SRT and other FCA products like the Dodge Charger. The version in the SRT is good for 344kW, which is likely a good indication of what you can expect in the Wrangler V8 model. Sure, that still falls somewhat short of the supercharged Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s 522kW, but it’s still a very notable improvement over the 212kW 3.6-litre V6 fitted to normal Wrangler models.
The latest generation Jeep Wrangler was revealed in late 2017, sporting aluminium body panels to keep the weight down.
The 2021 Ford Bronco will serve as a direct rival to the Wrangler, and like the Jeep it will also have removable doors and a rugged four-wheel drive system.
It remains to be seen whether Ford will offer a high-performance version, but the company’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 would certainly make an enticing Bronco Raptor.
