The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler is an off-road toy for grown up kids

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DETROIT - Earlier this month Jeep and Lego revealed their first collaboration and it takes the form of the Iconic Wrangler two-door. The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler promises to provide a “thrilling building experience for Lego fans of all ages” as they get to recreate the vehicle’s 4x4 systems, off-road tyres, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille in Lego Technic form. The 665-piece model was created for “endless off-road adventures” (in your garden, of course) and features a button-operated front steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension. However, after doing a build review YouTuber RacingBrick felt that the Lego Jeep was a missed opportunity: Iconic details

“The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world,” says Lego Technic designer Lars Thygesen.

“The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica. I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.”

Jeep design head Mark Allen joked that the real Jeep Wrangler was really just a bigger version of the new Lego set: “The design of the Jeep Wrangler allows them to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces from our Mopar team, and then put it back together again,” Allen explained.

“This Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler should bring a new level of joy to our Jeep enthusiasts and help inspire future designers to the brand.”

The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler had not been listed on the South African Lego website at the time of writing, however similar vehicles such as the Land Rover Discovery are currently selling for R3500.

IOL Motoring