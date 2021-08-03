Theft vs hijacking - how the ratio has changed in 25 years

JOHANNESBURG - The vehicle hijacking rate has increased in the last three years, but relative to conventional car thefts this scourge has actually been increasing for the last quarter of a century. This is the scenario painted by Tracker’s latest Vehicle Crime Index, which includes data gathered from its installed vehicle base since the company’s inception 25 years ago.

According to this historical data the ratio between theft and hijacking has shifted dramatically in the past 25 years. In 1997 theft accounted for around 63% of all vehicle crimes, while hijackings represented around 37%. Hijackings currently account for 54%, versus 46% for thefts. Graphic courtesy of Tracker. If we look at the picture from a provincial level, Gauteng has always been the epicentre of vehicle crime in South Africa but the percentage that occurs here has dropped in recent years. In the past 25 years Gauteng accounted for around 64% of the country’s vehicle crimes, but that has dropped to around 56% in the past three years. The Western Cape is the province that sees the highest number of hijackings in relation to the thefts, however at 78% to 22%. This is followed by Mpumalanga (70/30), the Eastern Cape (60/40) and Limpopo (62/38), while Gauteng and KZN are tied at 51/49.

Graphic courtesy of Tracker. “The slant towards hijacking is most likely an opportunistic tactic, with a noticeable increase in vehicles being targeted for their loads, particularly fast-moving consumable goods,” said Tracker CEO Duma Ngcobo. “Drivers carrying large amounts of cash are also being targeted. South Africans should be wary and remain vigilant at all times, especially when returning home from shopping or when goods bought online are delivered to their homes. Hijackings are often violent and there are instances where a hostage is taken. “Further techniques include criminals impersonating law enforcement officials in order to commit hijackings, a method otherwise known as blue light robberies. Criminals also commit vehicle theft using online selling platforms, where sellers hand over goods on receipt of a fake payment. Sometimes, criminals pretend there is something wrong with your vehicle, a method known as flagging down. They also take advantage of drivers stopped on the side of the road or those picking up hitchhikers,” Ngcobo added. According to MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert, South Africa is unlikely to see lower hijacking statistics any time soon, an urges motorists to be vigilant.