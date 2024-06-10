Themba Robin joins ‘All Things Motoring’ TV show as it enters seventh season

Whereas most motoring publications focus on product developments, All Things Motoring delves deeper into the automotive lifestyle by visiting car shows, motor museums and track days.

The weekly car show All Things Motoring, which broadcasts on DSTV’s Ignition Channel as well as YouTube , is known for doing things a little differently.

The show, having recently entered its seventh season, has welcomed well known South African comedic actor and voice artist Themba Robin to its team of presenters, which also include Michael Pashut and Ernest Page.

Robin, known by many as an “all-round funny guy”, leads a new segment called “Investigator” which gets to know the personalities behind some of the extreme machines featured on the show, often with an amusing twist or two.

The TV show’s seventh season features a variety of classic motor shows, including Angela’s Picnic and Simola Hillclimb, while upcoming episodes will also feature Cars in the Park, Italian Day and the Africa Rally.