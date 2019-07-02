Toyota continued to dominate the market, with the Hilux achieving an all-time sales record.

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market continued its gradual decline in June 2019, with overall sales across the segments shrinking by 1.6 percent, versus the same month last year, to 46 663 units in total. Bucking recent trends, the light commercial vehicle market actually showed some growth in June, with a year-on-year gain of 1.2 percent to 14 495 units, but this was offset by a 3.2 percent decline in the passenger car market, which saw sales of 28 885 units. This was in spite of a substantial contribution from the rental car industry, which accounted for 18.4 percent of sales.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were a mixed bag, with the former segment growing by 16 percent year-on-year, and the latter declining by 3.9 percent.

Vehicle exports saw a return to growth, gaining 14.3 percent versus June 2018.

See-saw of hope and confusion

“Consumer and business confidence will be caught in a see-saw of hope and confusion unless macro-economic factors can begin providing some stability in the market,” said WesBank Executive Head Ghana Msibi.

“The only trend that does continue is the financial pressure that consumers remain under,” Msibi added. “While motorists should expect some relief in petrol prices during July, households will bear increases in rates and electricity prices from this month. The South African Reserve Bank will be considering interest rates carefully, but any relief will be small if at all.”

Call for lower interest rates

National Automobile Dealers’ Association Chairperson Mark Dommisse is also holding thumbs for lower interest rates.

“We would like to see the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank announce lower interest rates this month in an attempt to stimulate the retail sales market (subject to the strict inflation target mandate that SARB has, of course).

“Drastic action needs to be taken by government in order to stimulate the retail sales market across all sectors of the economy. We live in a consumption-based society with consumer confidence a big driver. As consumers increase expenditure and confidence, the economy grows. The lowering of interest rates, together with the price of fuel due to decrease substantially, will go a long way to assisting both the consumer and the private sector,” Dommisse added.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JUNE 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 4770 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2571 3 Ford Ranger 2029 4 Volkswagen Polo 1887 5 Nissan NP200 1709 6 Isuzu D-Max & KB 1611 7 Toyota Fortuner 1410 8 Toyota Quantum 1345 9 Renault Kwid 1056 10 Ford EcoSport 819 11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 780 12 Toyota Corolla Quest 745 13 Datsun Go 723 14 Hyundai i20 670 15 Toyota Etios 659 16 Toyota Rav4 653 17 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 590 18 Hyundai Grand i10 572 19 Renault Clio 563 20 Suzuki Swift 548 21 Toyota Avanza 466 22 Kia Picanto 462 23 Toyota Yaris 417 24 Volkswagen Tiguan 401 25 Renault Sandero 376 26 Ford Figo 356 27 Hyundai Tucson 334 28 Mazda CX-3 332 29 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 321 30 Volkswagen Golf 312 31 Renault Duster 308 32 Mazda CX-5 301 33 Nissan Micra Active 293 34 Ford Everest 291 35 Nissan Qashqai 283 36 BMW 1 Series 280 37 Kia Rio 280 38 Suzuki Celerio 249 39 Nissan Almera 242 40 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 241 41 BMW 3 Series 240 42 Volkswagen Amarok 225 43 Hyundai Creta 221 44 Toyota Rush 221 45 Mazda2 217 46 Ford Fiesta 216 47 Suzuki Ignis 204 48 Toyota C-HR 185 49 Toyota Corolla 183 50 Mahindra KUV 180

IOL Motoring