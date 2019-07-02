Toyota continued to dominate the market, with the Hilux achieving an all-time sales record.

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market continued its gradual decline in June 2019, with overall sales across the segments shrinking by 1.6 percent, versus the same month last year, to 46 663 units in total.

Bucking recent trends, the light commercial vehicle market actually showed some growth in June, with a year-on-year gain of 1.2 percent to 14 495 units, but this was offset by a 3.2 percent decline in the passenger car market, which saw sales of 28 885 units. This was in spite of a substantial contribution from the rental car industry, which accounted for 18.4 percent of sales.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were a mixed bag, with the former segment growing by 16 percent year-on-year, and the latter declining by 3.9 percent.

Vehicle exports saw a return to growth, gaining 14.3 percent versus June 2018.

See-saw of hope and confusion

“Consumer and business confidence will be caught in a see-saw of hope and confusion unless macro-economic factors can begin providing some stability in the market,” said WesBank Executive Head Ghana Msibi. 

“The only trend that does continue is the financial pressure that consumers remain under,” Msibi added. “While motorists should expect some relief in petrol prices during July, households will bear increases in rates and electricity prices from this month. The South African Reserve Bank will be considering interest rates carefully, but any relief will be small if at all.”

Call for lower interest rates

National Automobile Dealers’ Association Chairperson Mark Dommisse is also holding thumbs for lower interest rates.

“We would like to see the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank announce lower interest rates this month in an attempt to stimulate the retail sales market (subject to the strict inflation target mandate that SARB has, of course).

“Drastic action needs to be taken by government in order to stimulate the retail sales market across all sectors of the economy. We live in a consumption-based society with consumer confidence a big driver. As consumers increase expenditure and confidence, the economy grows. The lowering of interest rates, together with the price of fuel due to decrease substantially, will go a long way to assisting both the consumer and the private sector,” Dommisse added.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JUNE 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 4770
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2571
3 Ford Ranger 2029
4 Volkswagen Polo 1887
5 Nissan NP200 1709
6 Isuzu D-Max & KB 1611
7 Toyota Fortuner 1410
8 Toyota Quantum 1345
9 Renault Kwid 1056
10 Ford EcoSport 819
11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 780
12 Toyota Corolla Quest 745
13 Datsun Go 723
14 Hyundai i20 670
15 Toyota Etios 659
16 Toyota Rav4 653
17 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 590
18 Hyundai Grand i10 572
19 Renault Clio 563
20 Suzuki Swift 548
21 Toyota Avanza 466
22 Kia Picanto 462
23 Toyota Yaris 417
24 Volkswagen Tiguan 401
25 Renault Sandero 376
26 Ford Figo 356
27 Hyundai Tucson 334
28 Mazda CX-3 332
29 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 321
30 Volkswagen Golf 312
31 Renault Duster 308
32 Mazda CX-5 301
33 Nissan Micra Active 293
34 Ford Everest 291
35 Nissan Qashqai 283
36 BMW 1 Series 280
37 Kia Rio 280
38 Suzuki Celerio 249
39 Nissan Almera 242
40 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 241
41 BMW 3 Series 240
42 Volkswagen Amarok 225
43 Hyundai Creta 221
44 Toyota Rush 221
45 Mazda2 217
46 Ford Fiesta 216
47 Suzuki Ignis 204
48 Toyota C-HR 185
49 Toyota Corolla 183
50 Mahindra KUV 180

IOL Motoring