These are the 10 most reliable used cars according to a UK survey

London - A third-party car warranty provider in the UK has dug deep into its database to create a list of the most, and least, reliable used cars in that country, and unsurprisingly the majority of the top 10 are Japanese or Korean products. The research, conducted by Warrantywise, only included cars that were less than 10 years old and outside of their manufacturer warranties, and it also eliminated models with less than 100 aftermarket plans in order to ensure a large sample size.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winner is none other than the Honda Jazz, which achieved an overall score of 93.7 out of 100, and an average repair cost, in 2021, of just £424.31 (R8 422). It was followed by the Mazda 2 (89.9), Toyota Auris (89.7) and Mazda MX-5 (86.5). TOP 10: MOST RELIABLE MODELS 1. Honda Jazz - 93.7% 2. Mazda 2 - 89.9% 3. Toyota Auris - 89.7% 4. Mazda MX-5 - 86.5% 5. Toyota Aygo - 85.5% 6. Kia Ceed - 85% 7. Kia Rio - 84.9% 8. Suzuki Alto - 83.9% 9. Hyundai i20 - 82.5% 10. Peugeot 107 - 81.6% Although all of these cars have been sold in South Africa at some point in time, although the Kia Ceed was only around for about a nanosecond, it’s worth noting that South African engine specifications could differ in many instances, as could the repair costs that were factored into the equation.

Warrantywise also recently published a list of least reliable cars in the UK, which was topped by the previous generation Range Rover. It was followed by the BMW M3, Range Rover Sport, Porsche Panamera and BMW X6. “First launched in the UK 20 years ago, the Honda Jazz’s affordable price, and stellar reputation of being built to last, continues to uphold the marque’s solid reputation of being ultra-dependable, making it an attractive and cost-effective option that tops the Warrantywise Reliability Index table with an impressive 93.7/100 overall score,” the warranty provider said in a statement. IOL Motoring