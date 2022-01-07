These are the most popular optional extras on the Golf GTI, Tiguan and other VWs

Johannesburg - Delving through the options list is probably one of the most enjoyable aspects of buying a new car although, as many over-eager buyers will tell you, ticking too many of those tantalising extras could lead you down the path to financial ruin. But which options are the most popular with buyers in South Africa? Volkswagen SA recently revealed some insights into its clients’ buying patterns during 2021 and it turns out that the panoramic sunroof is the most popular extra in the Polo GTI, Golf GTI and the Tiguan line-up. For the record, the sliding panoramic sunroof adds R15 000 to the price of the Golf GTI and R16 000 to the Tiguan R-Line.

“The panoramic sunroof is especially popular in the Polo GTI and Golf GTI model ranges, which have seen 90% of all of these vehicles being sold with this optional feature,” said VWSA brand boss Steffen Knapp. “The panoramic sunroof is a standard feature in the Golf R and Touareg. The only reason we do not have a 100% uptake in the GTI models is due to the fact that some of our corporate customers do not opt for the panoramic sunroof for their fleets”. In Volkswagen’s smaller SUVs, namely the T-Cross and T-Roc, as well as the large Crafter van, the most popular option is Park Assist with rear view camera. In the Touareg flagship SUV the most selected extra is the Advanced Safety Package, which includes Lane Assist, Night Vision and Head-up Display.

Kombi customers, on the other hand, are most likely to opt for the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist feature. Which are the most popular wheels? Volkswagen customers are also presented with a relatively vast selection of alloy wheel options measuring up to 21-inches. In fact the 20” and 21” inch Suzuka options were the most popular in the Tiguan and Touareg ranges respectively according to VWSA.