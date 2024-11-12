These are the products Volkswagen plans to launch in South Africa in 2025

2024 has been a busy year for Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA), which launched an all-new Tiguan as well as facelifted versions of the T-Cross, Touareg and evergreen Polo Vivo. While 2025 won’t necessarily be as action-packed, there is still plenty to look forward to from the German brand.

VWSA has confirmed to local media that it will introduce entry-level versions of the T-Cross and Golf 8 early in the new year, while the seven-seat Tayron is expected to make its appearance later in the 2025, and possibly even the facelifted Golf GTI and R models. More affordable T-Cross When the updated Volkswagen T-Cross arrived in August, in a newly structured range consisting of Life, Style and R-Line versions, the engine line-up was whittled down to a single 1.0-litre TSI DSG variant with 85kW. Facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross. Picture: Supplied But the more affordable 70kW version is set to make a comeback around February 2024, VWSA has confirmed. Pricing remains under wraps, but it will undercut the 85kW Life variant, which is currently listed at R426,200.

While this will make it easier to get into a new Volkswagen SUV, a far more affordable, locally built option is set to enter the scene in 2027 and you can read more about it here. VW Golf TSI returns to South Africa Also due in the first quarter is a 1.4-litre TSI version of the Golf, ushering in the facelifted ‘8.5’ range. When the Golf 8 was introduced to South Africa, VWSA boldly excluded the TSI versions, stating that the performance variants were what buyers really wanted. But with the new Golf GTI and R models delayed due to South Africa’s poor fuel quality, the carmaker has changed its strategy.

The Golf TSI returns in 2024. Picture: Supplied Pricing and specifications for the new Golf TSI will only be announced next year, but we do know that it will be powered by the familiar 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine, with 110kW and 250Nm. It will go up against the Toyota Corolla 2.0 XR and Mazda 3 Astina, while possibly also serving as a more affordable alternative to the Audi A3 and BMW 118. As for the GTI and R, VWSA says it might surprise us with these models later in 2025, but until the anticipated improvements are made to South Africa’s fuel quality, the carmaker’s hands are tied as far as local introduction is concerned. Roomy new Tayron on its way Although the Tayron is based on the new Volkswagen Tiguan, and will no doubt fill the shoes of the outgoing seven-seat model, VWSA insists that it is not a direct replacement for the AllSpace.

The Tayron is ready to be loaded up. Picture: Supplied This hints at a slightly more upmarket positioning for the new three-row model when it lands on local shores later in 2025. The Tayron is a good 230mm longer than the new Tiguan, slotting between that and the Touareg, and in overseas markets it is available in both five-seat and seven-seat variants, with the former offering an impressive luggage capacity of 885 litres. In Europe the Tayron can be bought with a variety of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. But with fuel quality delaying the launch of Volkswagen hybrids in South Africa as is the case with GTI, local Tayron buyers are likely to be offered the familar family of 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI motors, and possibly a 2.0 TDI diesel as well.