These are the vehicles targeted by hijackers in South Africa, and bright colours no longer a deterrent

Vehicle hijacking remains a huge concern for South African motorists, with around 60 vehicles hijacked per day according to South African Police Service (SAPS) statistics, and significant increases in provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have been recorded. Although it is commonly assumed that vehicles with a bit more ‘stand out’ appeal, such as those in brighter colours, would be less of a target, new information suggests this may no longer be the case.

White and silver vehicles were traditionally the biggest hijack targets, but there is a growing demand among criminals for vehicles in non-traditional colours such as yellow and orange, according to MotorHappy, a division of retail giant Motus. While hijackers once avoided these vehicles due to their visibility, there has reportedly been a shift in criminal behaviour in recent times. Vehicle theft is of course linked to the supply and demand dynamics of the black market, and there are at least 13 vehicles that stand out as being targets in South Africa, MotorHappy reports. Vehicles targeted by hijackers in South Africa Ford Ranger Hyundai i20 Nissan Almera Nissan NP200 Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla Cross Toyota Etios Toyota Fortuner Toyota Hilux Toyota Prado Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Rav4 Volkswagen Polo Among these are discontinued models such as the Toyota Etios as well as the Nissan Almera sedan and NP200 bakkie. Demand for these vehicles remains strong in South Africa and other parts of the continent.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the targeted vehicles are for the most part strong sellers on the local market, thus their higher hijack rates should be seen within the context of a larger quantity of these vehicles being present on the roads. Risky places, and days Gauteng remains the hijacking capital of South Africa, accounting for almost 50% of all the country’s cases despite housing just 25% of the population, according to the SAPS. Hotspots in this province include Jeppe, Moroka, Midrand, Thembisa, Sandringham, and Orange Farm. The Western Cape has the second highest incidence of carjackings, with cases increasing by 17.1% in the most recent quarter from April to June. Hotspots include Philippi East, Harare and Nyanga.

KwaZulu-Natal ranks third in South Africa, with areas such as Umlazi, Mariannhill, Ntuzuma, Inanda and Bhekithema being the most dangerous. The Eastern Cape, though only accounting for 10% of hijackings nationally, saw an alarming 30.2% increase in the most recent quarter, with key routes such as the N2 corridor toward Gqeberha being especially targeted. Regardless of the location, a higher proportion of hijackings take place on Fridays, followed by Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Arrive Alive, and they’re most likely to occur between 4pm and 8pm.

When most hijackings occur. Picture: Arrive Alive Methods hijackers use in South Africa According to Crime SA, 71% of hijackings take place in driveways, and in many cases victims have been followed home. For this reason it’s important to avoid pulling into your driveway when there are other cars in the vicinity, and an extra drive around the block, inconvenient as it may seem, could certainly prevent a potential hijacking. Another common hijacking method entails impersonating police officers, in cars with sirens and blue lights. According to CarTrack an increasingly common tactic is blocking unsuspecting motorists using two cars - one in front and another behind. This often occurs at a fast food drive-through.