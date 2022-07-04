These were South Africa’s 50 best-selling vehicles in June 2022

Johannesburg - Despite talks of looming recession, record fuel prices and new vehicle shortages, South Africa’s vehicle market continued its upward momentum in June 2022. A total of 41 091 new vehicles were sold last month, a 7.6% increase over June 2021, according to figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

The passenger car market, still riding the rental car renewal wave, grew by an impressive 20.6% year-on-year, while the light commercial market plunged by 20.8%, largely due to the limited availability of Toyota Hilux bakkies following the April floods and subsequent plant closure. Nonetheless, the Japanese carmaker still managed to find 969 units to sell to customers, while Ford took top honours in the bakkie sales game, with 1 601 Ranger sales. On the passenger car front, the Suzuki Swift was South Africa’s favourite vehicle overall for the second month in a row, with 1 925 units finding homes, of which 675 were snapped up by the rental industry. The Toyota Urban Cruiser took second place overall with 1 785 sales, no doubt buoyed by the lack of Corolla Cross stock, while the Volkswagen Polo Vivo took the final podium spot with 1 619 sales.

SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JUNE 2022 1. Suzuki Swift - 1 925 2. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1 785 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 619 4. Ford Ranger - 1 601 5. Toyota Starlet - 1 574 6. Volkswagen Polo - 1 461 7. Isuzu D-Max - 1 280 8. Nissan NP200 - 1 249 9. Renault Kiger - 1 016 10. Volkswagen T-Cross - 970 11. Toyota Hilux - 969 12. Kia Picanto - 964 13. Hyundai Atos - 787 14. Haval Jolion - 780 15. Ford EcoSport - 678 16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 654 17. Renault Kwid - 638 18. Hyundai Venue - 637 19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 615 20. Suzuki S-Presso - 568 21. Toyota Rumion - 562 22. Nissan Navara - 554 23. Opel Corsa - 514 24. Renault Triber - 485 25. Kia Rio - 458 26. Haval H6 - 415 27. Suzuki Jimny - 397 28. GWM P-Series - 382 29. Volkswagen Taigo - 343 30. Suzuki Baleno - 340 31. Hyundai i20 - 317 32. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 297 33. Nissan Magnite - 291 34. GWM Steed - 277 35. BMW 3 Series - 272 36. Hyundai Grand i10 - 253 37. BMW X3 - 249 38. Toyota Hi-Ace - 249 39. Hyundai Tucson - 244 40. Toyota Agya - 207 41. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 207 42. Mahindra XUV300 - 206 43. Suzuki Celerio - 194 44. Volkswagen Tiguan - 193 45. Volkswagen Amarok - 184 46. Toyota Corolla Cross - 181 47. Kia Seltos - 179 48. Nissan Almera - 172 49. BMW X1 - 163 50: Suzuki Dzire - 159 There were some surprises lower down in the rankings, with the Opel Corsa (514 sales) and recently face-lifted Suzuki Baleno (340) both achieving far higher than their previous sub-100-unit performances. Narrowly missing out on the top 50 were the Toyota Fortuner (158) and Land Rover Defender (156). Despite the shortages of critical models following its temporary plant closure, Toyota still sold the most vehicles in Mzansi last month, with a total of 7 086 units finding homes. It was followed by Volkswagen (5 652), Suzuki (4 622), Hyundai (2 917) and Nissan (2 370).

Although South African vehicle sales continue to defy the odds, Naamsa warns that rising food and fuel prices, along with higher interest rates, are expected to lower demand for “non-essential” items in the coming months. According to WesBank’s communications head Lebogang Gaoaketse, the first half of 2022 saw overall sales of 253 442 units. This is an encouraging increase of 11.4% versus the first half of 2021, but it must be seen in context, he added. “While we should celebrate this recovery of new vehicle sales, this performance must be considered within the context of more stringent Covid-19 regulations during the first half of last year,” Gaoaketse said.

