These were South Africa’s 50 best-selling vehicles in November 2022

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market continues to show resilience in the face of adversity from all angles. 49 413 new vehicles found homes last month, according to Naamsa, representing an increase of 18.2% over the same month last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Toyota took the top two spots on the November sales charts, with its Hilux managing 3 048 sales and the Corolla Cross 2 109. The Ford Ranger, currently in run-out phase ahead of the all-new version due in December, managed an impressive 1 979 sales. Affordable hatchbacks continue to sell well in these tough times, and the Suzuki Swift dominated this scene in November with 1 751 sales, closely followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo at 1 741. The latest Polo also moved up the ranks last month, with a volume of 1 724, while the Toyota Starlet managed a respectable 1 322 sales. On the SUV front, the Corolla Cross enjoyed a dominant lead, with its closest rival being the Toyota Urban Cruiser, at 1 334, and the Volkswagen T-Cross, at 1 046.

The Nissan Magnite was best of the rest, at 888, and the Chinese contenders enjoyed another strong month with the Haval Jolion (860) and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (836) proving that the market is hungry for SUV products that strike a balance between practicality and price. SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: NOVEMBER 2022 1. Toyota Hilux - 3 048 2. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2 109 3. Ford Ranger - 1 979 4. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1 944 5. Suzuki Swift - 1 751 6. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 741 7. Volkswagen Polo - 1 724 8. Isuzu D-Max - 1 578 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1 334 10. Toyota Starlet - 1 322 11. Nissan NP200 - 1 164 12. Volkswagen T-Cross - 1 046 13. Hyundai Grand i10 - 971 14. Toyota Fortuner - 937 15. Nissan Magnite - 888 16. Haval Jolion - 860 17. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 836 18. Toyota Corolla Quest - 764 19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 697 20. Renault Kwid - 662 21. Renault Triber - 648 22. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 598 23. Toyota Agya - 585 24. Suzuki Dzire - 563 25. Nissan Navara - 562 26. Haval H6 - 555 27. Kia Picanto - 495 28. Hyundai Venue - 446 29. GWM P-Series - 437 30. Hyundai i20 - 430 31. Nissan Almera - 388 32. GWM Steed - 368 33. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 354 34. Volkswagen Tiguan - 332 35. Toyota Rumion - 326 36. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 312 37. Ford EcoSport - 295 38. Renault Kiger - 290 39. Kia Sonet - 281 40. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 277 41. Volkswagen T-Roc - 276 42. Suzuki Baleno - 272 43. Kia Rio - 267 44. Suzuki Jimny - 261 45. Suzuki Ertiga - 257 46. Hyundai Atos - 256 47. Kia Pegas - 244 48. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 243 49. Hyundai Creta - 236 50 . Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 209 If we’re talking about overall brand performance, it’s no surprise that Toyota took top honours by a huge margin with total sales of 13 903. It was followed by Volkswagen (6 406), Suzuki (4 287), Nissan (3 167) and Hyundai (3 002).

Story continues below Advertisement

South African vehicle exports are also on the up, and the top performers in November were the Volkswagen Polo (9 790), Mercedes C-Class (8 691), Toyota Hilux (5 466), BMW X3 (4 800) and Ford Ranger (4 299). According to Naamsa the South African new vehicle market is looking set to end the year on a high, with year-to-date sales currently running 13.6% ahead of the same period last year. This is in spite of stock shortages and the numerous financial pressures that consumers are faced with, including high fuel prices and rising interest rates. The industry also performed better than expected month-on-month, as National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) Chairperson Mark Dommisse pointed out.

Story continues below Advertisement