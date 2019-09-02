Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market continued its downward slide in August 2019, with total vehicle sales declining by 3.7 percent versus the same month last year, to total 46 077, according to Naamsa.
Although the overall market was down, it’s worth noting that sales of light commercial vehicles actually increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year, while the medium and heavies gained 14.9 percent and 21.4 percent respectively, but the passenger car market took a big beating, declining by 8.2 percent.
It was good news on the export front in August, with sales increasing by 22.1 percent versus the same month last year, to 34 297.
“The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points as well as relief from lower fuel prices during July offered some reprieve for financially strained consumers,” Naamsa said.
“The ABSA Purchasing Managers’ Index measured 52.1 index points in July 2019, the first reading above the neutral 50-point mark since December 2018, signalling an expansion in activity. The increase in all commercial vehicle segments therefore bodes well for the remainder of the year.
"However, in a low growth environment other structural reforms that deal with underlying issues in the economy need to complement the lowering in the interest rate for sustained improvement in business and consumer confidence going forward,” the association added.
50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: AUGUST 2019
|Toyota Hilux
|3565
|Nissan NP300
|2301
|Ford Ranger
|2295
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2252
|Volkswagen Polo
|2124
|Toyota Hiace
|1578
|Isuzu D-Max
|1133
|Renault Kwid
|1098
|Toyota Fortuner
|811
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|800
|Ford Figo
|758
|Hyundai Grand i10
|715
|Datsun Go
|678
|Kia Picanto
|665
|Suzuki Swift
|663
|Ford EcoSport
|658
|Hyundai i20
|658
|Toyota Etios
|623
|Toyota Rav4
|586
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|579
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|574
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|540
|Renault Sandero
|537
|Hyundai Tucson
|425
|BMW 3 Series
|381
|Mazda CX-5
|349
|Toyota Avanza
|348
|Mazda CX-3
|333
|Volkswagen Golf
|322
|Kia Rio
|308
|Toyota Yaris
|302
|Renault Duster
|288
|Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up
|281
|Kia Sportage
|277
|Nissan Almera
|276
|Renault Clio
|263
|Hyundai Creta
|244
|Ford Everest
|240
|Toyota Land Cruiser PU
|235
|Hyundai H100 Bakkie
|234
|Mahindra KUV100
|218
|Toyota Corolla
|195
|Mazda2
|192
|Suzuki Ignis
|188
|Nissan X-Trail
|187
|Hyundai Accent
|178
|Volkswagen Amarok
|178
|Nissan Micra
|175
|GWM Steed
|173
|Toyota Quantum
|173
|Toyota CH-R
|170