The Nissan NP200 had a stronger month than usual in August, surging to second place overall.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market continued its downward slide in August 2019, with total vehicle sales declining by 3.7 percent versus the same month last year, to total 46 077, according to Naamsa. Although the overall market was down, it’s worth noting that sales of light commercial vehicles actually increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year, while the medium and heavies gained 14.9 percent and 21.4 percent respectively, but the passenger car market took a big beating, declining by 8.2 percent.

It was good news on the export front in August, with sales increasing by 22.1 percent versus the same month last year, to 34 297.

“The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points as well as relief from lower fuel prices during July offered some reprieve for financially strained consumers,” Naamsa said.

“The ABSA Purchasing Managers’ Index measured 52.1 index points in July 2019, the first reading above the neutral 50-point mark since December 2018, signalling an expansion in activity. The increase in all commercial vehicle segments therefore bodes well for the remainder of the year.

"However, in a low growth environment other structural reforms that deal with underlying issues in the economy need to complement the lowering in the interest rate for sustained improvement in business and consumer confidence going forward,” the association added.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: AUGUST 2019

Toyota Hilux 3565 Nissan NP300 2301 Ford Ranger 2295 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2252 Volkswagen Polo 2124 Toyota Hiace 1578 Isuzu D-Max 1133 Renault Kwid 1098 Toyota Fortuner 811 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 800 Ford Figo 758 Hyundai Grand i10 715 Datsun Go 678 Kia Picanto 665 Suzuki Swift 663 Ford EcoSport 658 Hyundai i20 658 Toyota Etios 623 Toyota Rav4 586 Toyota Corolla Quest 579 Volkswagen Tiguan 574 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540 Renault Sandero 537 Hyundai Tucson 425 BMW 3 Series 381 Mazda CX-5 349 Toyota Avanza 348 Mazda CX-3 333 Volkswagen Golf 322 Kia Rio 308 Toyota Yaris 302 Renault Duster 288 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 281 Kia Sportage 277 Nissan Almera 276 Renault Clio 263 Hyundai Creta 244 Ford Everest 240 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 235 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 234 Mahindra KUV100 218 Toyota Corolla 195 Mazda2 192 Suzuki Ignis 188 Nissan X-Trail 187 Hyundai Accent 178 Volkswagen Amarok 178 Nissan Micra 175 GWM Steed 173 Toyota Quantum 173 Toyota CH-R 170

IOL Motoring



