The Nissan NP200 had a stronger month than usual in August, surging to second place overall.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market continued its downward slide in August 2019, with total vehicle sales declining by 3.7 percent versus the same month last year, to total 46 077, according to Naamsa.

Although the overall market was down, it’s worth noting that sales of light commercial vehicles actually increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year, while the  medium and heavies gained 14.9 percent and 21.4 percent respectively, but the passenger car market took a big beating, declining by 8.2 percent.

It was good news on the export front in August, with sales increasing by 22.1 percent versus the same month last year, to 34 297.

“The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points as well as relief from lower fuel prices during July offered some reprieve for financially strained consumers,” Naamsa said.

“The ABSA Purchasing Managers’ Index measured 52.1 index points in July 2019, the first reading above the neutral 50-point mark since December 2018, signalling an expansion in activity. The increase in all commercial vehicle segments therefore bodes well for the remainder of the year. 

"However, in a low growth environment other structural reforms that deal with underlying issues in the economy need to complement the lowering in the interest rate for sustained improvement in business and consumer confidence going forward,” the association added.

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: AUGUST 2019

Toyota Hilux 3565
Nissan NP300 2301
Ford Ranger 2295
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2252
Volkswagen Polo 2124
Toyota Hiace 1578
Isuzu D-Max 1133
Renault Kwid 1098
Toyota Fortuner 811
Nissan NP300 Hardbody 800
Ford Figo 758
Hyundai Grand i10 715
Datsun Go 678
Kia Picanto 665
Suzuki Swift 663
Ford EcoSport 658
Hyundai i20 658
Toyota Etios 623
Toyota Rav4 586
Toyota Corolla Quest 579
Volkswagen Tiguan 574
Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540
Renault Sandero 537
Hyundai Tucson 425
BMW 3 Series 381
Mazda CX-5 349
Toyota Avanza 348
Mazda CX-3 333
Volkswagen Golf 322
Kia Rio 308
Toyota Yaris 302
Renault Duster 288
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 281
Kia Sportage 277
Nissan Almera 276
Renault Clio 263
Hyundai Creta 244
Ford Everest 240
Toyota Land Cruiser PU 235
Hyundai H100 Bakkie 234
Mahindra KUV100 218
Toyota Corolla 195
Mazda2 192
Suzuki Ignis 188
Nissan X-Trail 187
Hyundai Accent 178
Volkswagen Amarok 178
Nissan Micra 175
GWM Steed 173
Toyota Quantum 173
Toyota CH-R 170

IOL Motoring