These were South Africa’s 50 top-selling vehicles in August 2022

Johannesburg - August was yet another good month for the automotive industry in South Africa as pent up demand outweighed the many economic hurdles present. Toyota was very much back in action on the local sales charts following the gradual ramp-up of production at its KZN assembly plant.

Although there are still huge backlogs, Toyota South Africa Motors says it is now seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Nonetheless the carmaker’s sales have returned to pre-flood levels and with that the Toyota Hilux rose to the top of South Africa’s sales charts with its volume of 3 417. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo was South Africa’s most popular passenger car in August, with its volume of 2 359 units showing that the market is indeed hungry for affordable cars. Most of those were private sales, with 604 units finding their way into rental fleets. Toyota’s Indian-sourced budget SUV, the Urban Cruiser, took third spot overall. Behind it was something of a bakkie brawl that was won by the Ford Ranger, with 1 791 sales, followed closely by the new Isuzu D-Max at 1 789. In the hatchback race, the Suzuki Swift emerged in second place with 1369 units, of which 400 went to the rental industry. It was followed by the Volkswagen Polo (1 286) and Renault Kwid (824), while the Toyota Starlet had a slower than usual month with 774 sales.

On the SUV charts the Toyota Corolla Cross followed the Urban Cruiser in a distant second with 1 129 sales, a figure which will no doubt improve as factory production ramps up. Next up was the Volkswagen T-Cross (1000) and Renault Kiger (999), and the Chinese enjoyed another strong month too, with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro finding 779 homes and Haval Jolion managing a volume of 738. SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: AUGUST 2022 1. Toyota Hilux - 3 417 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2 359 3. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1 905 4. Ford Ranger - 1 791 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1 789 6. Nissan NP200 - 1 397 7. Suzuki Swift - 1 369 8. Volkswagen Polo - 1 286 9. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1 129 10. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1 008 11. Volkswagen T-Cross - 1 000 12. Renault Kiger - 999 13. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 896 14. Renault Kwid - 824 15. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 779 16. Toyota Starlet - 774 17. Haval Jolion - 738 18. Hyundai Venue - 712 19. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 679 20. Toyota Fortuner - 667 21. Nissan Navara - 661 22. Hyundai Atos - 609 23. Kia Picanto - 592 24. Hyundai Grand i10 - 524 25. Suzuki S-Presso - 483 26. Ford EcoSport - 477 27. Haval H6 - 477 28. Suzuki Baleno - 476 29. GWM Steed - 440 30. Nissan Magnite - 412 31. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 401 32. Renault Triber - 394 33. Toyota Agya - 377 34. Kia Sonet - 371 35. Volkswagen Taigo - 363 36. Volkswagen Tiguan - 358 37. Suzuki Jimny - 326 38. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 321 39. Hyundai i20 - 315 40. Kia Rio - 302 41. Volkswagen T-Roc - 273 42. Suzuki Ertiga - 269 43. Suzuki Dzire - 265 44. Mahindra XUV300 - 255 45. Toyota Prado - 243 46. Mazda CX-5 - 240 47. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 231 48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 220 49. Kia Pegas - 205 50. Hyundai Creta - 195 As we’ve come to expect, Toyota was way ahead of the pack with its total brand volume of 10 797. It was followed by Volkswagen (6 630), Suzuki Auto (4 164) and Hyundai (3 098).

National Automobile Dealers’ Association Chairperson Mark Dommisse said South Africa’s appetite for new vehicles continues to surprise motor industry forecasters. “It was encouraging to see that an estimated 40 889 units or 86% of the total volume went through the dealer retail channel. It’s important to improve dealer health as they recover from Covid-19 lockdowns, stock shortages, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other challenges,” Dommisse said. “The new vehicle market is still a strong 13.8% ahead of the corresponding period last year. Exports jumped 57% in August, which is particularly important for local OEMs and the South African economy. NADA is cautiously optimistic that the year will continue to run ahead of 2021’s performance,” Dommisse added.