These were South Africa’s best (and worst) selling bakkies in March 2022

Johannesburg - Compared to the passenger car market, bakkies and other light commercial vehicles have not had the best start to 2022. While passenger car sales surged by 27% in March 2022, versus the same month last year (click here for our list of top-selling cars), LCV sales fell by 2.7%. It’s worth noting, however, that bakkie sales have been volatile of late, but thankfully year-to-date light commercial sales are up by 2.9% versus the same period in 2020.

2022 will also see some enticing new model introductions, particularly the new Isuzu D-Max which launches in April and the new-generation Ford Ranger that’s expected to hit the market before year-end. These new challengers could certainly add some momentum to LCV sales in South Africa, but for now the Toyota Hilux enjoys a stranglehold of the market and March was a particularly good month for this domineering bakkie, which recorded 4561 sales. The Isuzu D-Max followed in second place (1378 units), ahead of the Nissan NP200 (1327) and Ford Ranger (1052). The Mahindra Scorpio enjoyed another strong month with a volume of 711 units, while the Nissan Navara scored a consistent 603 units for sixth place.

TOP 10 BAKKIES: MARCH 2022 Toyota Hilux - 4561 Isuzu D-Max - 1378 Nissan NP200 - 1327 Ford Ranger - 1052 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 711 Nissan Navara - 603 GWM Steed - 493 GWM P-Series - 441 Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 242 Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 180 The Kia K2700 narrowly missed the top 10, with 149 sales, as did the Volkswagen Amarok which found 144 homes. Suzuki also managed a reasonably good volume of 119 for its Super Carry. The JAC T8 was the best of the worst double cab sellers in March with 51 sales, and it was followed by the Mitsubishi Triton (33), Peugeot Landtrek (27) and Mazda BT-50 (18).

Overall the market appears to be heading in the right direction however, as WesBank marketing head Lebogang Gaoaketse explains: “The volatile nature of LCV sales over the past two years has made it difficult to compare accurately year-on-year volumes with any measure of meaning,” Gaoaketse said. “But the significant growth in volume in the segment over the previous month is more indicative of growth, especially considering that February was already considered a good sales month.” “Although March sales are worth celebrating, the market still has challenges to face and shouldn’t be expected to continue displaying these levels of growth

